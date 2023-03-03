Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 274,879 shares traded.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $286,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 73.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 88,679 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

