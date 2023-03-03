freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FNTN opened at €23.59 ($25.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.26. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

