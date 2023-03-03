Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

