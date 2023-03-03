Fundamental Research Analysts Give CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) a C$0.31 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price target on CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMC Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. CMC Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

