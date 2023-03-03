Fundamental Research Analysts Give CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) a C$0.31 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price target on CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CMC Metals Price Performance
Shares of CMC Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. CMC Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.
CMC Metals Company Profile
