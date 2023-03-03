FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Frontline in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Frontline Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Frontline by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

