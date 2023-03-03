FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Decreased by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.