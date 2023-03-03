FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.89. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

