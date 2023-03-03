FY2023 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Increased by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. The company has a market cap of C$687.36 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.