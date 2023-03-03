FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.61. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.75. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.