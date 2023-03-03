FY2024 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Raised by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $170,042 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

