FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

