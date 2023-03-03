Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

GLMD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

