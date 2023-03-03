Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODGet Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a PE ratio of -169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

