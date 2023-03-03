GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.