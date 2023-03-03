GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.01) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,438.60 ($17.36) on Thursday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,441.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,403.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,908.05). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

