Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

NASDAQ GH opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

