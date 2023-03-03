Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

