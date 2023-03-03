Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.