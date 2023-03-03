Head-To-Head Comparison: Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Woolworths Group and Kesko Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 2 1 0 1 2.00 Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Woolworths Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 12.76 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.44

This table compares Woolworths Group and Kesko Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woolworths Group beats Kesko Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

(Get Rating)

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

