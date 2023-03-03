HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th.

HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get HiTech Group Australia alerts:

About HiTech Group Australia

(Get Rating)

See Also

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

Receive News & Ratings for HiTech Group Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HiTech Group Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.