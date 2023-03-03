Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Shares of HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.41. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
