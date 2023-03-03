Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.41. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

