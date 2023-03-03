Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWDJF. Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.00) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.63) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

