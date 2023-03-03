HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 619 ($7.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.99. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,489.80%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.