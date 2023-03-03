Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.08 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

