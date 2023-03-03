Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Price Up 2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 337,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 419,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

