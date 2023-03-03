Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases £984.62 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £984.62 ($1,188.15).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,108 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £985.92 ($1,189.72).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,077 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £978.48 ($1,180.74).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.88, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

