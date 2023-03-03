Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys 12,033 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $223,573.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,548 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

