Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys 12,033 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $223,573.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RE/MAX Price Performance
RMAX stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81.
RE/MAX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 368.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Featured Articles
