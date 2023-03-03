Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Purchases 938 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Holly Kramer bought 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$36.97 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,676.92 ($23,430.35).

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

