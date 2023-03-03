Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Purchases 938 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Holly Kramer bought 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$36.97 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,676.92 ($23,430.35).
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.
About Woolworths Group
Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.
Read More
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.