Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $618,417.19 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

