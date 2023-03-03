Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £643,500 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($25.88), for a total value of £643,500 ($776,517.44).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.22), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($183,275.37).
- On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($24.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,148.14).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.46) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,020.10).
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.90), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,303.28).
- On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($23.36) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,092.89).
Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,180 ($26.31) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,973.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
