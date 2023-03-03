Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £643,500 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($25.88), for a total value of £643,500 ($776,517.44).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.22), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($183,275.37).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($24.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,148.14).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.46) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,020.10).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.90), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,303.28).

On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($23.36) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,092.89).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,180 ($26.31) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,973.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.55) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.65).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

