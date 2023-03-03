Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $12,387.20 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP John C. Watts sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $12,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.6 %

CW stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

