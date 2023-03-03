Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $421,753.80 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.