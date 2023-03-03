Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $421,753.80 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Entergy Stock Performance
NYSE:ETR opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.