Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CFO Sells $48,055.80 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Foundation Stock Down 0.9 %
First Foundation stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Foundation (FFWM)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.