Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CFO Sells $48,055.80 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Foundation Stock Down 0.9 %

First Foundation stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.