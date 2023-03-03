Insider Selling: Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Sells $139,080.64 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FFIC stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

