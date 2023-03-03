Insider Selling: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) CEO Sells $15,997.87 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $15,997.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 605 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $2,722.50.

On Friday, February 17th, Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 12 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

