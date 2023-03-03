Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CFO Sells $42,040.03 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.0 %
MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.77.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
