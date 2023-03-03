Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CFO Sells $42,040.03 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.0 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

