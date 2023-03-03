Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 44,391 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00.

Vertex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VERX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.