Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Securities

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

