Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Securities

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.