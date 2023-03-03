Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Cowen upped their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.82 on Friday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $442.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

