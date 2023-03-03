IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

About IPG Photonics

IPGP opened at $127.00 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

