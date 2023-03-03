Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

NYSE:A opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

