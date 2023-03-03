JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $10.46 Average PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

