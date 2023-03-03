JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to GBX 630

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 630 ($7.60) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue cut Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.76) to GBX 575 ($6.94) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 625 ($7.54) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $625.83.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

