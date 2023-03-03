Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) versus Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 507.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $70.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,383.91% -1,320.11% -75.46% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.97% 12.65% 5.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 1.55 -$142.60 million ($56.25) -0.18 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 2.79 $205.38 million $4.17 14.62

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, MA.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

