Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 11,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.
About Kasikornbank Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.