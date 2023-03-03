Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 11,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

