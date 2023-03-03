Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Financial Review

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -105.23% N/A -58.00% Keros Therapeutics N/A -35.65% -33.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $157.07 million 2.22 -$165.29 million ($2.03) -1.52 Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 76.39 -$58.74 million ($3.36) -16.59

Keros Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 208.44%. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $106.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

