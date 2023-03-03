KeyCorp Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.