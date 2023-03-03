Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $9.60 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.97.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 472,089 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

