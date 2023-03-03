Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

