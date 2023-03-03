Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $265.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

