Lake Street Capital Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $17.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

