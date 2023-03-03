Lake Street Capital Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $17.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
